There’s No Going Home With Climate Change

By Nitish Pahwa
Slate
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the past month, I’ve taken advantage of the liberty afforded by my (and others’) vaccination to fully explore my home state of Michigan. I did not decamp to my parents’ suburban paradise when the pandemic first hit, electing instead to ride out the horrifying New York City wave. I have no regrets about that choice, even as I understand why so many of my peers did the opposite—but after months of watching Brooklyn transform around me, as businesses shuttered and streets opened up and residents came together in mutual aid and solidarity and protest, I wondered what it was like to see my older homes similarly shift in real time. And I knew Michigan was shifting, even if that shift was in a different direction: I talked to friends who lived down the street from the state Capitol as it was raided by armed Trump supporters; I watched videos featuring faces of people I’d met before chanting “stop the count”; I listened to one of my parent’s saddening tales of the COVID wards in which they worked. In the end, once I had the ability, I needed to go home to see it for myself.

