Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Tokyo Prepares for Fourth COVID-19 Lockdown Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo is preparing to enter its fourth state of emergency and COVID-19 lock down ahead of the currently scheduled Tokyo Olympics. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still evolving in unprecedented ways as various countries are preparing to combat the continuing spread, but Japan is currently facing a unique situation as they are currently also preparing to invite athletes from all over the world to participate in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo beginning later this month on July 23rd. With this event fast approaching, Tokyo is preparing for its fourth state of emergency since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Summer Olympic Games#Kyodo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Comics
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reports: First COVID-19 case confirmed at Tokyo Olympic Village

An unidentified person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village on Friday, according to multiple reports. At a news conference Saturday, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said that the infected person was not an athlete but is someone who is involved in organizing the games. "I understand...
Sportsarcamax.com

Commentary: Preparing for Tokyo's 'Quiet Olympics'

I didn’t see much TV coverage of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials last month in Oregon. But one scene caught my eye. It was good “old” Allyson Felix, finishing second in the women’s 400-meter run, earning her fifth trip to the Olympics. I first interviewed Felix when she...
TennisInternational Business Times

Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 Cases Among Athletes Rise To 3

Tokyo Olympics organizers on Sunday confirmed that three athletes have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 as more people arrive at the athlete’s village ahead of the Games. Organizers revealed that a third athlete has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the August start of the Olympics. The athlete, whose identity was not released by the organizers, was not staying in the Olympic village at the time. The organizers noted that the athlete was “non-Japanese,” as reported by the Associated Press.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Crowds gather in Tokyo ahead of Olympic Games despite Covid concerns

Large crowds gathered in Tokyo as Blue Impulse, Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force aerobatics team, flew over the Olympic Stadium ahead of the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony despite concerns over Covid-19. Japan is under a state of emergency due to rising case numbers as the Olympic Games get underway, dividing public opinion on whether the games should go ahead.July 23, 2021.
Tennisfox5ny.com

Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Tokyo Olympics

Team USA will be without Coco Gauff when the Tokyo Olympics get underway after America’s rising tennis star tested positive for COVID-19. Gauff announced the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying she was disappointed to miss the games. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA...
Public HealthCNET

Tokyo Olympics: Start date, schedule, COVID-19 cases, how to watch

We're now just days aways from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony and the Olympics are fully expected to go ahead, despite COVID-19 cases are already being found in the athletes village. Currently eight members of the UK team are self-isolating. Should the Tokyo Olympics be postponed? Difficult to say. Regardless...
Sportswcn247.com

Tokyo Olympics: A success? A failure? And how to judge?

TOKYO (AP) — How are we to judge the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics when they wrap up in two weeks? It's a straightforward question but it's difficult to answer. That's because there are many interests involved. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has a big stake in the Olympics going well, which could help him in general elections in the fall. Japanese sponsors of the Olympics seem like big losers. More than 60 domestic sponsors have spent more than $3 billion to be associated with the Olympics. Now many don't want to be associated with the Games. Fans also seem like big losers since they are banned from all but a few venues. And, for some, just getting through the Olympics in one piece will qualify as success.
WorldWMTW

Three athletes in Tokyo's Olympic Village test positive for COVID-19

Video above: Here's a look at the Olympic village in Tokyo. Just days before the Olympics are set to begin, three members from South Africa's Olympic football team have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving at the Tokyo Olympic Village, according to the South African Football Association. "We have three...
TennisBrunswick News

Tennis player de Minaur has COVID-19, out of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics. The Australian Olympic team's chef de mission Ian Chesterman told media in Tokyo on Friday that de Minaur was “shattered” over the news. “We are very disappointed for Alex,"...
Public HealthWOOD

COVID-19 stays center stage at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — COVID-19 continues to be a big story in Tokyo. Some of the support and medical staff for the French men’s basketball team has been quarantined and are unable to work with the athletes. A Dutch rower was unable to compete because of COVID-19. The first beach volleyball...
Public Healthwfxb.com

Two More Team USA Members Test Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

An update on the members of Team USA who’ve tested positive for the Coronavirus ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Yesterday, it was revealed that U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Alternate Kara Eaker a member of the U.S. Artistic Gymnastics team tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Her father confirmed the news yesterday stating that she had multiple tests come back positive after arriving in Japan. Eaker has shown no symptoms and was fully vaccinated before leaving the U.S. She’ll be isolated in a hotel for 10 days before being able to return to the United States. A second alternate for team USA, Leanne Wong, is also in isolation after having close contact with Eaker. According to coach Al Fong, Wong has not been vaccinated and currently has no symptoms.
Public HealthPosted by
Cyclingnews

Dani Martínez out of Tokyo Olympics with COVID-19

According to Mundo Ciclistico, Colombian Daniel Martínez will not travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games after continuing to test positive for the COVID-19 virus weeks after becoming infected. Martínez is expected to be replaced with Rigoberto Urán for the individual time trial in Tokyo. The 25-year-old was part of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy