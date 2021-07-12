Tokyo Prepares for Fourth COVID-19 Lockdown Ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo is preparing to enter its fourth state of emergency and COVID-19 lock down ahead of the currently scheduled Tokyo Olympics. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still evolving in unprecedented ways as various countries are preparing to combat the continuing spread, but Japan is currently facing a unique situation as they are currently also preparing to invite athletes from all over the world to participate in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo beginning later this month on July 23rd. With this event fast approaching, Tokyo is preparing for its fourth state of emergency since the COVID-19 pandemic began.comicbook.com
