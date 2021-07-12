Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND SOUTHWESTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winchester, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Inwood, Cross Junction, Gainesboro, Cedar Hill, Cedar Grove, Ridgeway and Bunker Hill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH