Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley County, WV

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND SOUTHWESTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winchester, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Inwood, Cross Junction, Gainesboro, Cedar Hill, Cedar Grove, Ridgeway and Bunker Hill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inwood, WV
City
Bunker Hill, WV
State
Virginia State
County
Berkeley County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Cedar Grove, WV
City
Ridgeway, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Berkeley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
FOXBusiness

Republicans opposing massive infrastructure bill ask: Where’s full text?

The U.S. Senate, in a 67-32 procedural vote Wednesday, advanced a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill -- despite the fact that the full text of the proposal hasn't been made public yet. At least one Republican voting no on the proposal to begin debating the package expressed his frustration on...
Posted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump -experts

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump's legal defense in the same case, experts said. The department late Tuesday told...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

American Caeleb Dressel sets swim Olympic record in Tokyo

Caeleb Dressel set a new Olympic record in swimming at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Florida-based swimmer can count himself among the greats after the 100-meter freestyle on Wednesday, which he swam in 47.02. Dressel was visibly emotional at the conclusion of the race, telling NBC in an interview immediately...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy