Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 03:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR A HAINES 6 ON THE BOOTLEG FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions at and above the surface will support the potential for extreme fire behavior on the Bootleg Fire, primarily in the afternoon and early evening. The probability of plume dominated fire growth is high and locally generated erratic, gusty winds could result in problematic spot fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...The Bootleg Fire in Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: West 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon and evening. * Humidity: 10 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD