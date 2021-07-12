Cancel
Dooly County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dooly, Schley, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dooly; Schley; Sumter SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCHLEY SOUTHWESTERN DOOLY AND SUMTER COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 454 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from Smithville to near Leslie, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Americus, Plains, Leslie, Andersonville, Desoto, Sumter, Lamar, Croxton Crossroads, New Era, Flint River WMA, La Crosse, Huntington, Pennington, Drayton, Maddox, Methvins and Bumphead. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

