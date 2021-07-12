Cancel
Beaver County, UT

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Those with outdoor plans, especially slot canyoneering, should be aware of the increased threat. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Lower Washington County; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Zion National Park FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Utah, including the following areas, Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, South Central Utah, Southern Mountains, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Thunderstorms will be capable of heavy rain. * Flash flooding is possible, especially in slot canyons, normally dry washes, and in vicinity of recent burn scars. Those venturing in the backcountry could encounter flooded and washed out roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Slot Canyon#Extreme Weather#Bryce Canyon Country
