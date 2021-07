If you’re looking for a lovely baby girl name, the chances are that you’ve just had a baby girl, or you’re expecting a baby girl shortly. Whatever the case, we know that choosing the right name for your baby girl is both exciting and overwhelming. On the one hand, you’re excited to be giving your child an identity, and a name is the first step to creating an identity. On the other hand, however, it is a huge responsibility, and you do not want to mess it up! Thanks to this combination of excitement and fear, the pressure can be pretty high.