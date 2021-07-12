Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Lancaster by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 457 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lancaster, Lititz, Leola, Rothsville, Leacock and Lancaster Airport. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

