Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Most of Fire Weather Zone 285 including the Modoc National Forest. * Wind: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#The Modoc National Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Posted by
Fox News

CDC yet to release COVID data behind mask reversal

More than a day after issuing new guidance that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors – recommendations that are likely to affect millions of Americans in the form of private and public mask mandates – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release the data behind its decision.
Posted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy