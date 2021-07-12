Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Most of Fire Weather Zone 285 including the Modoc National Forest. * Wind: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD