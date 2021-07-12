Flash floods in London after torrential rain batters capital

London has been hit by a series of flash floods after heavy rain pelted the capital.

Residents in a number of areas such as South Hampstead, West Hampstead, Raynes Park, Friern Barnet, Isleworth and Wimbledon took to social media to post videos of the scenes and expressing shock at finding whole roads in their neighbourhoods submerged underwater on Monday

In South End Green, firefighters were called to help carry some walkers to safety across roads that had been flooded by water pouring off Hampstead Heath.

Cars were also filmed struggling to make their way through streets that appear to have turned into rivers after several inches of rainwater, while pictures emerged of people swimming in ponds created by the thunderstorms on Primrose Hill.

In Hammersmith and Fulham, the local council declared an emergency in the borough after rain caused sewers to overflow and enter a number of homes.

London Fire Brigade said it had taken more than 1,000 calls related to flooding.

A spokesperson for the brigade said: “We’re asking people not to walk through or drive through the flood water. Flood water can be contaminated and vehicles can become unstable.

“We’re also asking people to look out for their neighbours and look out for weather warnings in their area.”

Meanwhile, the heavy rain sparked travel chaos in the capital by suspending several London Underground and mainline train services.

Euston Station lines had to be shut down after the intense downpours on Monday evening, with people unable to travel in or out of the city via the major transport hub.

Underground stations, including Chalk Farm and Hampstead stations in north London and Wimbledon in the south, have also drawn their barriers due to the heavy rainfall.

One video posted on Twitter shows water pouring in down the stairs at Sloane Square tube station.

Elsewhere in the UK, Preston has also been affected by flooding with a section of the M6 having to be closed to traffic for some time on Monday afternoon. It has since reopened.

There have been reports of a pub being flooded and the local Penwortham Girls’ High School will be shut on Tuesday due to “significant flooding”, according to its statement.