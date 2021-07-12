FSU baseball’s Robby Martin taken in eighth round of 2021 MLB Draft

Calendar year 2021 has not been kind to Michael Lorenzen. He entered the preseason discussions as a legitimate candidate for a spot in the Cincinnati Reds rotation, one that seemed vital to the team’s potential success this year after the departures of Anthony DeSclafani and that one giant asshole in free agency. A shoulder issue derailed those hopes in spring training, however, and setbacks pushed his return to the Reds not only until mid-July, but also in a different role - as a reliever.