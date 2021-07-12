Cancel
Florida State

FSU baseball’s Robby Martin taken in eighth round of 2021 MLB Draft

By BrettNevitt
Tomahawk Nation
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State baseball’s Robby Martin has been taken in the 2021 MLB draft. Martin was selected with the 230rd overall pick in the 8th round by the Colorado Rockies. Martin simply hit from the time he stepped on FSU’s campus. In his freshman season, he was a Freshman All-American and named to the ACC All-Freshman team. He hit .324 in the shortened 2020 season. He finished off his time at Florida State as a third-team All-ACC member.

