Red Sox select Hunter Dobbins with their eighth round pick
The Red Sox waited until their seventh round pick to grab their first college pitcher of this draft class after being connected to a couple with their first pick. That first pick was Wyatt Olds, and they not only went with a second straight college arm in the eighth round but a second straight Big 12 arm. They went to Texas Tech this time, grabbing right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins. The 21-year-old (he’ll turn 22 next month) junior didn’t pitch this year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Prior to 2021, he pitched to a 3.11 ERA over 46 1⁄3 innings at Texas Tech with 49 strikeouts and 16 walks. Most of those innings came in relief.www.overthemonster.com
Comments / 0