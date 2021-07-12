Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NFT Startup Venture Notables Draws CAA, UTA, WME as Advisors (EXCLUSIVE)

By Cynthia Littleton
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZoeO_0auk35LJ00
Courtesy of Notables

Investment firm Forest Road Co. has enlisted Hollywood’s largest talent agencies CAA, UTA and WME to help launch the NFT sales venture Notables.

Notables is designed to serve as both a creator of NFTs and as an online sales platform for the “non-fungible tokens” offered up for auction as unique digital items often aimed at super-fans of a given sector or personality. Notables describes CAA, UTA and WME as “stakeholders” in the company, although it’s not clear if there is direct investment. Creative marketing agency Matte Project is also on board as a stakeholder.

The talent agency connection is designed to facilitate the creation of one-of-a-kind items tied to their high-wattage clients. Forest Road is the same firm that recently partnered with Disney alums Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs on two special purpose acquisition vehicles, but Notables is not part of either of those SPACs. Mayer and Staggs are board members of the Forest Road Co. parent company.

The Notables management team will be unveiled soon, a spokeswoman said.

Forest Road has been building Notables as a startup since late last year. A selling point for Notables is that it plans over time to make NFT sales available via traditional currency and credit cards rather than solely in cryptocurrencies, as most NFTs are offered today. However, Notables’ first two “drops” for sale will be offered only for cryptocurrency buyers.

Notables aims to position itself to content creators and IP holders as a clearinghouse for the creation and distribution of NFTs. Notables is the latest in a string of bets made by investors and entertainment industry players that NFTs will gain real value and not become to the 2020s what the Pet Rock was to the 1970s.

Notables’ strategic advisory board includes Ashley Graver, Spotify’s global head of creative artist partnerships; Golnar Khosrowshahi, founder & CEO of Reservoir Media Management; Lesley Silverman, digital assets agent at UTA; Fara Leff, chief operating officer at Klutch Sports Group; and Tara Dziedzic, NYSE’s head of business development for global listings.

“The potential for Notables to power new revenue streams for creators is incredible,” Graver said. “Notables has the unique ability to allow artists to push the boundaries of fan engagement.”

Like Forest Road, Notables will be based in New York and Los Angeles. Matte Projects will focus on developing the company’s brand identity and working on designs with IP holders.

“While the NFT market has quickly become saturated, we have aligned with Notables’ blue-chip approach and the belief that NFTs are far more than a novelty but a powerful way for artists to own and monetize their work, and a unique way for fans to collect masterpieces,” said Matthew Rowean, chief creative officer for Matte Projects.

Forest Road also touts Notables as on track to be the first-ever “carbon-neutral” NFT platform through Forest Road’s existing investments in renewable energy — an effort to assuage Hollywood concerns about the high cost of electricity and other resources used to create NFTs and the cryptocurrency markets that fuel their sale.

Forest Road has vowed to deploy “upwards of $100 million” with two unnamed partners to fund the generation of 160 megawatts of solar energy to help offset the natural resources used to drive the Notables platform.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#Startup#Caa#Wme#Marketing Agency#Uta#Wme#Caa#The Forest Road Co#Founder Ceo#Klutch Sports Group#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
Related
BusinessPosted by
Variety

CAA Promotes Paige Miller and Jackie Olender to Agent

CAA has has promoted Paige Miller and Jackie Olender to agents, making them the first trainees to be promoted from CAA Elevate, the company’s mentoring program for agents and executives in training. CAA launched its Elevate program in February with the aim of developing the agency’s next generation of leaders...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Germany’s Night Train Media Grabs Majority Stake in Non-Scripted London Distributor BossaNova (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Tele München Group managing director Herbert Kloiber’s Night Train Media has taken a majority stake in London-based non-scripted distributor BossaNova as it looks to align its documentary and drama businesses. Under the deal, BossaNova — founded last year by non-scripted veterans Paul Heaney and Dina Subhani — will have access to an acquisition fund to fulfil the company’s mission of co-creating and co-funding projects by matching producers with the most relevant platforms and broadcasters: a clever model in the non-scripted arena that was popularized by Heaney at his former company, TCB Media Rights, which was sold to “Pooch Perfect” distributor...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Live Nation Hires Cindy Agi, Leslie Hermelin Joins Marauder

Live Nation has announced that Cindy Agi has joined its Concerts team as a Global Tour Promoter. In her new role, Agi will be responsible for building relationships with global touring artists and booking major international tours around the globe. Agi was previously the co-head of the hip-hop department at WME and was their first black female partner. She represented Rihanna, Big Sean, Andra Day, Demi Lovato, Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra, Cordae, 2 Chainz, Blxst, and other globally-renowned hip-hop, R&B, and pop stars. Agi began her career with WME in 2009, working in the mailroom before rising through the music department ranks to...
WorldPosted by
Variety

Lionsgate Play Reveals Southeast Asia Expansion Plans, Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Starz-backed streamer Lionsgate Play has revealed ambitious expansion plans in Southeast Asia, local commissions in India and a 60-strong English-language programming slate. In Asia, the service is currently available in India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. “We’re certainly looking to go out to all South Asian territories, which is Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives: these are some of the territories that we’re going to go immediately,” Amit Dhanuka, executive VP at Lionsgate India, told Variety. “And then within the Southeast Asian market, for us the evaluation criteria would be largely between a bunch of countries, which would be Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore...
BusinessSFGate

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Entertainment Draws Overtures From Potential Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

Investors and potential buyers include an undisclosed sovereign wealth fund from the Middle East, which has been quietly exploring American media investments of late. Also kicking the tires on Imagine are Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, the former Disney executives who have a bankroll of up to $2 billion from private equity giant Blackstone to buy up independent content companies; as well as international banks, according to two people familiar with the discussions. The current valuation being floated is between $800 million and $825 million, sources added.
Businessthepaypers.com

Velocity Capital Advisors, Modulr launch Juice Ventures

UK-based EIS/SEIS investment fund Velocity Capital Advisors has partnered with fintech Modulr to launch a new venture debt provider Juice Ventures (Juice). Juice’s payments infrastructure will be powered by Modulr to supercharge the UK startup market. With quick access to short-term revenue-based loans hit with delays caused by legacy payments infrastructure, many businesses have struggled to launch throughout the pandemic. The launch of Juice, a uniquely designed funding programme that bases its lending decisions on marketing data instead of revenues, helps promising startups transform and drive forward business growth all without diluting its equity, aims to solve this issue and help startups take off post-Covid.
Small Businessnhbr.com

Speed Venture Summit seeks startups

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 10 from New Hampshire-based startups looking to take part in the NH Tech Alliance’s 2021 Speed Venture Summit, an event that pairs up companies just getting their start with investors. Using a speed-dating format, the event gives entrepreneurs chance to meeting with multiple investors...
Businessmartechseries.com

Clubhouse Media Group Inc. Leader in Evolving Global Advertising Space

Clubhouse Media Group Inc. announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire , one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities. Marketing Technology News: VIZIO and Verizon Media Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Connected TV, Omnichannel Advertising.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Twitch Hires Ex-YouTube Exec Constance Knight as VP of Creators

Twitch, the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, has recruited Constance Knight in the newly created role of VP, global creators. Knight most recently was at Instagram, where she was global head of video curation for short-form content. Before that, she worked at YouTube for more than nine years, most recently as head of content programs and partnerships for creator communities. As Twitch’s first VP of creators, she will lead up efforts to improve the overall experience for its livestreaming partners with a specific focus on serving diverse creators around the world. “Creators are the heart and soul of Twitch, and as we continue to see...
Businessitresearchbrief.com

GOAT Brand Labs secures USD 36 million in Series A funding round

Apparel-centric platform GOAT Brand Labs has reportedly raised USD 36 million in its first funding round that was led by Flipkart Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and Mayfield. The new funds involve a mix of equity and debt. Other investors in the Series A funding round included Better Capital and Nordstar,...
Businessmartechseries.com

GENESIS Announces Hiring of Seasoned Retail Marketing Leader Kevin Shelhamer as New Managing Director

GENESIS, creator of the APP>LESS and IMPULSE digital platforms, is proud to announce the hiring of Kevin Shelhamer as the company’s new Managing Director, based in Chicago. Mr. Shelhamer will be responsible for GENESIS’ operations, creative capacities, and new business development across the United States. Working alongside GENESIS’ creative development and customer leaders, Mr. Shelhamer will be charged with expanding the company’s presence in the Midwest.
Businessprweek.com

Bladonmore hires former Superbrands business development lead

Liz Silvester joins Bladonmore in the new role of development director and will be responsible for the strategic development of wider business functions and driving growth. She is the first senior hire of the consultancy's new chief executive, Richard Carpenter, and will report to him. Silvester was head of business...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Maria Zuckerman Upped to President of Topic Studios

First Look Media has tapped Maria Zuckerman to serve as president of Topic Studios, a major promotion for the executive who joined the company in May 2019. “I’m thrilled to recognize Maria’s role in growing Topic Studios with her promotion to president,” said Michael Bloom, First Look Media’s CEO. ”Maria and her team have built the studio into a major creative force, giving new and established voices the opportunity to collaborate and produce truly extraordinary work. I know the studio will continue to thrive under her leadership, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.” Over the last two years as executive...
PetsPosted by
Variety

César Millán Hires Three Six Zero as His Global Management Team (EXCLUSIVE)

César Millán, aka the “Dog Whisperer,” has hired Three Six Zero as his global management team. The Mexican American celebrity dog behaviorist, three-time Emmy nominee and New York Times bestselling author is one of the world’s most renowned authorities in the field of canine rehabilitation. The longtime television personality’s shows are broadcast and streamed in more than 120 countries. Millán will be managed out of Los Angeles by Three Six Zero partner Miguel Melendez, who also manages Will Smith and family. “César is a legend and a great human being. We’ve known each other for a long time,” Melendez said in...
BusinessThe Drum

Media agencies Havas and Dentsu evolving to include diverse and sustainable sources

Two leading media agencies have evolved their product offerings as part of long-term commitments to promote meaningful progress on reaching diverse audiences and championing sustainability. With the launch of diversity and sustainability-focused programs, rival groups Havas Media Group and Dentsu, who manage a huge proportion of global media spend, are...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc (GTVH) To Acquire Le Pragma

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire Le Pragma, LLC. Comprised of a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products, Le Pragma has a strategic vision of becoming the CBD line of the future. With cutting-edge formulations and dedication to a precise science, Le Pragma delivers optimal wellness throughout its quality product line. Additionally, as an educational leader in the industry, Le Pragma has a mission of providing clear, evidence-based knowledge of the lifestyle benefits of CBD, or cannabidiol. This includes clinical trials, proper usage recommendations and real scientific background profiles on the products released.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Banijay France Buys French Music Entertainment Production Company DMLS TV

Banijay France has acquired French music entertainment producer DMLS TV as it expands its local footprint. DMLS TV has access to some of France’s top artists and musical entertainment shows, such as “La Chanson Secrète” (The Secret Song), “La Chanson Challenge” (The Celebrity Song Challenge) and “Duos Mystères” (Mystery Duets). The company set up some 20 years ago and still led by duo Anne Marcassus and Mathieu Vergne are also volunteer executive producers of annual ratings smash charity event, “Les Enfoirés,” featuring top French talent. The DMLS duo will now report to Banijay France country CEO François de Brugada (pictured). “As we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy