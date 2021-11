The city of Brentwood has announced the date and time for Brighten Brentwood: The 23rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting. The event will be on Monday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road. The program will include comments by city leaders, a performance by the Brentwood Academy Singers and the lighting of the Christmas tree. Hot cocoa from The Proverbial Cup will be served, complimentary of the Friends of the Brentwood Library. There will also be an American sign language interpreter present at the ceremony.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO