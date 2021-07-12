Cancel
Columbus, OH

1 critical, 1 injured in east Columbus 4-vehicle crash

10TV
10TV
 16 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured and another person was hurt after a four-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in east Columbus.

Columbus police say the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. in the area of Barnett Road and East Livingston Avenue.

According to police, one of the four vehicles involved in the crash left the scene but was found nearby. Officials say the driver of that vehicle left the area.

It's not clear if the driver of the hit-skip vehicle hit the other three vehicles involved in the crash.

The two people who were hurt were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

The intersection of Barnett Road and East Livingston Avenue was shut down following the crash but has since reopened.

