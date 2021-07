The lives of 60 young men will dramatically change on Thursday when they hear their name called in the 2021 NBA Draft, which is set to begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. West Virginia’s Miles “Deuce” McBride is one of those young men, and he has steadily increased his standing on draft boards across the league since the season’s end. The sophomore guard finished the season leading the Mountaineers in minutes and scoring, picking up All-Big 12 Second Team honors along the way. Soon after the season’s end and while his future was still in the balance, McBride was widely pegged as a second round selection in the upcoming draft.