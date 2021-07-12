Dozens Of People Displaced After Fire Destroys Sea-Tac Apartment
Scores of people were left homeless after a furious fire destroyed several SeaTac apartment units and vehicles, according to KIRO 7. The blaze reportedly broke out late Saturday night (July 10) at the Hanover Apartments on South 192nd Street. Several people, including a toddler, had to be rescued, and four people were rushed to area hospitals, reporters wrote. As of Sunday evening, two females were in satisfactory condition, and one man is in critical condition.957thejet.iheart.com
