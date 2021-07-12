Dozens Of People Displaced After Fire Destroys Sea-Tac Apartment

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Twelve firefighters were taken to local hospitals with chemical burns after a fire in Cambridge early Wednesday morning. They were called to an apartment building on Massachusetts Avenue just after midnight and found smoke on the fourth floor and a fire inside an empty unit. “As they started to investigate the cause and extinguish the fire they noticed an unusual odor,” Cambridge Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Cahill told reporters. “It was a vacant unit but it’s an occupied building other than that unit. So we’re just trying to find out who was in that unit last and where the chemicals...