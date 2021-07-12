Ohio State Pitcher Seth Lonsway Selected By San Francisco Giants With The No. 176 Overall Pick In The 2021 MLB Draft

Ohio State redshirt junior pitcher Seth Lonsway was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the No. 176 pick overall in the sixth round of the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3 and 195-pound Lonsway has gone 12-11 with a 3.89 ERA in 33 starts with the Buckeyes, striking out 266 batters compared to 120 walks across 178 1/3 innings pitched. His 98 total punch outs led the Buckeyes last season, landing him third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Heading into the draft, the left-hander caught the attention of scouts thanks to his impressive curveball and 52 percent swing-and-miss rate. He’s even garnered comparisons to former Giants and Oakland Athletics pitcher Barry Zito.

Lonsway – a native of Celina, Ohio – becomes the 24th player to be drafted since Ohio State head coach Greg Beals took over the program in 2011. He’s the first since catcher Dillon Dingler was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the second round (38th overall pick) in last year’s pandemic-shortened draft.

Dingler is currently with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, batting .280 with nine home runs this season.

