Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State Pitcher Seth Lonsway Selected By San Francisco Giants With The No. 176 Overall Pick In The 2021 MLB Draft

By Andrew Lind
Posted by 
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBlkl_0auk2CTM00

Ohio State redshirt junior pitcher Seth Lonsway was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the No. 176 pick overall in the sixth round of the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3 and 195-pound Lonsway has gone 12-11 with a 3.89 ERA in 33 starts with the Buckeyes, striking out 266 batters compared to 120 walks across 178 1/3 innings pitched. His 98 total punch outs led the Buckeyes last season, landing him third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Heading into the draft, the left-hander caught the attention of scouts thanks to his impressive curveball and 52 percent swing-and-miss rate. He’s even garnered comparisons to former Giants and Oakland Athletics pitcher Barry Zito.

Lonsway – a native of Celina, Ohio – becomes the 24th player to be drafted since Ohio State head coach Greg Beals took over the program in 2011. He’s the first since catcher Dillon Dingler was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the second round (38th overall pick) in last year’s pandemic-shortened draft.

Dingler is currently with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, batting .280 with nine home runs this season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Comments / 0

BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
347
Followers
393
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Celina, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Dingler
Person
Barry Zito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The San Francisco Giants#The Mlb Draft#Era#Oakland Athletics#The Detroit Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBgiants365.com

SF Giants sign first-round pick Will Bednar, 9 of first 10 MLB draft selections

The San Francisco Giants signed first-round pick Will Bednar and agreed to terms with a number of their other top draft picks, the club announced Friday afternoon. The Giants selected Bednar, a 21-year-old right-hander from Mississippi State, with the 14th overall selection in the MLB draft, which took place over the All-Star break last week. Bednar's deal, with a signing bonus of $3.65 million, according to MLB.com, would amount to about $400,000 below slot value for the pick.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

2 Teams Are Getting Mentioned The Most For Max Scherzer

The Washington Nationals don’t want to be sellers at the trade deadline, but with a multitude of injuries and a 7-game deficit in the NL East, they might not have much of a choice. Washington, the 2019 World Series champions, is rumored to be leaning toward a potential sell heading...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This massive trade package could land two Cubs stars

Fans knew something along these lines had to happen. It was unclear who it’d be with, but the Los Angeles Dodgers simply needed to show they were willing to be aggressive before the Friday 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Now we have a telling indicator president of baseball operations Andrew...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade rumors: Max Scherzer talks intensifying; Dodgers interested in Craig Kimbrel

The MLB trade deadline looms on Friday. With just a few days to go, the rumor mill is churning. We'll round up the hottest rumors here throughout the day. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Nationals' trade talks involving ace Max Scherzer are "intensifying," to the point where a deal could be reached before Thursday. Morosi adds that the three top teams in the National League West -- the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres -- are believed to be involved, along with other clubs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Aaron Judge was removed from the Yankees line-up

The New York Yankees mysteriously scratched Aaron Judge from the lineup before Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a strange Wednesday night in Florida for the Yankees. First, they scratched outfielder Aaron Judge ahead of their game with the Rays. Then they traded a load of prospects...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees’ Big Trade

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching the New York Yankees have reportedly made a major move to bolster their lineup for a postseason push on Wednesday evening. Per multiple reports, with the first coming from Levi Weaver of The Athletic, the Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo. The veteran slugger will make way for New York and the Rangers will scoop up a handful of prospects in return.
NFLPosted by
BuckeyesNow

Dallas Cowboys Officially Sign Former Ohio State Safety Malik Hooker

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys have officially signed former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker to a one-year deal. "This is a chance to get it another excellent player," head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. "Any time you have a chance to continue to build with a competition on the roster, you do it, if it works out for both sides."
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Tight End Retires.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace received a bit of surprise today. Just like that one of Pace's offseason signings has retired. Tight end Jake Butt has decided to hang up his cleats after signing with the Bears this offseason. As of now the transaction appears on the...
MLBPosted by
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

McNeese Pitcher From Sulphur Selected In MLB Draft

A resident of Sulphur was selected by the Cleveland Indians on the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Will Dion, a junior pitcher at McNeese State University, was taken in the ninth round of the MLB Draft with the 276th overall pick by the Indians. Dion joined five other players from the Southland Conference being drafted to play at the next level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy