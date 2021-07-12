Cancel
Retail

Cooler Master ML360 Sub-Zero; Remeber TEC Coolers?

By Jeremy Hellstrom
PC Perspective
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 200W Cooler; That’s Not The Max TDP, That’s It’s Power Draw!. If you are looking to run a Core i9-10900K at ridiculous frequencies and won’t blink at a cooler that costs around $350 and has a higher power draw than that CPU, Kitguru has a review for you. The Cooler Master ML360 Sub-Zero is a peltier cooler with a serious 360mm radiator attached to it, and is the most powerful retail cooler you can get your hands on. The design does limit its use to LGA1200 only, so you won’t see any Ryzen comparisons.

