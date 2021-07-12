Cancel
Amarillo, TX

No Guests At AMA-CON Point To A Bigger Problem for Amarillo

By Michael Rivera
 17 days ago
AMA-CON is right around the corner and from the looks of it, a pretty good convention is in store for folks going this year. One thing that is noticeable this year is the lack of a major celebrity guest or even minor guests. While it's not nessicarily going to ruin the event for me it does point to a problem here in the bomb city. Our lack of Vaccine compliance is starting to cause folks to second guess a visit to Amarillo and the Panhandle region.

