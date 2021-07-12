Contract Briefs
Horizon Strategies LLC,* Winston Salem, N.C., was awarded a $231,167,452 firm-fixed-price contract for transition services to soldiers in accordance with the standards prescribed by the Veterans Opportunity to Work to Hire Heroes Act of 2011, Army Regulation 600-81-Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program, the Army's Career Readiness Standards and site-specific government directives. Bids were solicited via the internet with 24 received. Work will be performed in Fort Knox, Ky., with an estimated completion date of July 3, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $773,453 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Knox, Ky., is the contracting activity (W9124D-21-C-0012).
