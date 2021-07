PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man at Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia last week. Jamie Frick, 36, was charged with murder and other related offenses Tuesday, police say. Paul Burkert, of Reading, has already been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old David Padro of Camden, New Jersey. Burkert’s defense attorney, Charles Peruto Jr., confirms Frick is Burkert’s girlfriend. Frick’s attorney says the only thing his client is guilty of is going out to get a cheesesteak with her boyfriend. “They are going to have to put up or...