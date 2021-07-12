Get cooking with new merch from New Kids on the Block

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhen you were a kid, you had New Kids on the Block bed sheets. Now, you can relive your childhood days as a Blockhead as you prepare dinner for your kids. The 1980s-era pattern that was used in the original design of New Kids on the Block bed sheets is now back in a line of more mature merchandise. Available now at NKOTBStore.com, you can get the pattern on an apron, oven mitt, pint glass, coffee mug, dish towel, coasters and other grown-up items.

Comments / 0

