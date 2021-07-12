I Think You Should Leave Season 2: Our Favorite Sketches

I’ll admit that I want to have no investment at all in Galaxy Quest since the movie was a lot of fun and had a good story to it, but trying to continue this years later, especially with the loss of Alan Rickman, feels like a mistake. There, it’s out, I’ve said it, and plenty of fans are bound to think that it’s one of the dumbest things they’ve ever heard since plans to create a Galaxy Quest sequel have been ongoing for a while. The fact that there are plans to push a series involving Simon Pegg is even more disturbing since one has to wonder who’s going to be cast in the series since it’s not likely that they’ll be getting the original cast back unless everyone is available and can stay that way for a while. But as to who might be best for the cast, there’s a slew of actors out there that would be likely to vie for a part in this show. If the command crew was to be kept to the same size it’s fair to say that it might not be as tough to come up with who might work and who would be best for each role.