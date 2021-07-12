Cancel
Jaclyn Hill hits back at accusations of “lying” about attempted kidnapping

dexerto.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube star and makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is slamming accusations of fibbing about being the victim of an attempted kidnapping, which she detailed in a shocking Twitter thread. Jaclyn Hill is a well-known name in the YouTube beauty community. Boasting over 5 and a half million subscribers, Hill has diversified...

Public SafetyPosted by
Amomama

Neighbor Threatens to Report Woman Sunbathing In Communal Garden for Antisocial Behavior

A woman sought help from the Reddit community after her new neighbor started sunbathing in the apartment building's communal garden. The post was met with diverse reactions. A woman sought the help of the Reddit community after she acted upon her neighbor's actions. The woman, who lives in an apartment building, disapproved of her fellow resident sunbathing in the garden for everyone to see.
Societykentlive.news

Dad exposes racist who refused to sell him car because he is black

A baffled dad exposed a racist who refused to sell him a car because he is black- forcing her to quickly back-track and blame her ex-boyfriend when hundreds on the internet stood up for him. Michael Josephs was eager to snap up a 'bargain' BMW 3 Series from Facebook Marketplace...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
Elizabethton, TNsupertalk929.com

“#JusticeForCallie” goes viral; two teens charged

The hashtag “Justice for Callie” went viral across several social media platforms this week after a ten year old girl was beaten and held against her will for five hours. Brittany O’Connell says her daughter Callie came home from the neighbor’s house bleeding and covered in bruises. After the mother’s initial post received heavy circulation on Facebook, many content creators took to the app Tik-tok to share Callie’s story. These posts went viral across the app and even made their way to Instagram, where notable influencers reposted the story. Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently shared one of these videos to her Instagram story with the hashtag “Justice for Callie”. The hashtag’s popularity has made a significant contribution. According to the Elizabethton Police Department, two teenagers are now charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother whose gay teenage son, 16, came out by going to prom in a dress and make-up criticises LinkedIn for taking down her photos of his big night after a 'handful of adults were offended'

A gay teenager came out to his fellow pupils for the first time by wearing a stunning dress and make-up for his end of year school prom. Justin Sedgwick, 16, looked sensational in an off-the-shoulder classical black ball gown inspired by Hollywood red carpet glamour. Autistic Justin had spent a...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kim Kardashian Rattles Through the Law Exam – And for the 2nd Time

Once again, Kim Kardashian has rolled through law books and studied paragraphs for free: The reality TV star falls through the law exam – and for the second time. In the grand finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (seasons 9 to 16 stream here on TVNOW), the 40-year-old learns that it didn’t work out again.

