Salina, Kansas, Home To Vulture 'Convention'

Vultures fill an integral role in the ecosystem but a number of residents in Salina, Kansas would rather not have the scavenging birds roosting in their trees. Cars painted white over night and feathers strewn about lawns are the calling cards turkey vultures leave behind in Salina, Kansas. Many residents have seen them roosting on their garages and roofs. Senator Randall Hardy of Selina says, "We've had at various times 20 to 30 birds at one time sitting on [our] tree."