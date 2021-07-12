Creative Home Ideas Inks 37K SF Lease at 230 Fifth Avenue in NoMad

Creative Home Ideas, a home decor and textile company, snatched up 37,265 square feet of showroom and office space at 230 Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The company, a division of YMF Carpets, is nearly quadrupling its size after relocating from 11,000 square feet at 295 Fifth Avenue. Asking rents were $54 per square foot for the 15-year lease, according to GFP Real Estate’s Harvey Richer, who was one-half of the team that brokered the deal on behalf of the landlord.