New York City, NY

Creative Home Ideas Inks 37K SF Lease at 230 Fifth Avenue in NoMad

By Celia Young
Commercial Observer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative Home Ideas, a home decor and textile company, snatched up 37,265 square feet of showroom and office space at 230 Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The company, a division of YMF Carpets, is nearly quadrupling its size after relocating from 11,000 square feet at 295 Fifth Avenue. Asking rents were $54 per square foot for the 15-year lease, according to GFP Real Estate’s Harvey Richer, who was one-half of the team that brokered the deal on behalf of the landlord.

