On Thursday, NCIS: Los Angeles alum Renée Felice Smith shared a cute poolside photo of two of her dogs with her 170,000 Instagram followers. Fans of Smith are used to seeing her pups often since she frequently posts about them. The actress actually has three dogs, but only two were outside for the recent photo op in her backyard. One is an enormous Bull Mastiff named Velma while the other in the pic is a little rescue mutt named Alfie. In fact, Alfie is so small compared to Velma that he can easily walk underneath and through her legs.