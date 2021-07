Celine Homme / Summer 2022 / Île du Grand Gaou, France. Are we about to revisit an era when dudes rocked pomade-drenched quiffs and carried Marlboro 20 decks in their rolled-up T-shirt sleeve? Should I buy some Link Wray vinyl and start necking Jameson right this very second, at 2:27 p.m.? Forget YEEZY szn, is this, in fact, GREAZY szn? Those were but a few of the questions reverberating around my easily excitable mind after receiving a switchblade comb invite for today’s "COSMIC CRUISER" Celine show in the mail. The short film's opening shot of a leather waistcoat-clad motorcyclist didn't do anything to assuage my suspicions that, having previously explored e-boy and TikTok culture, Hedi Slimane was about to get back on terra firma by going all Danny Zuko on us. He did not.