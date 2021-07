Gold price rallied towards SMA200 one-day on dovish Fed. Covid concerns underpin the safe-haven gold despite risk rebound. Update: Gold price has accelerated its advance and hits fresh weekly highs at $1819, closing in on the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821. The dovish Fed-induced weakness in the US Treasury yields and the dollar is main underlying reason behind the persistent upbeat mood around gold price. Fed Chair Jerome Powell turned dovish by stating that the employment sector is far from ‘substantial progress’ and therefore, "Fed has not made any decisions about the timing of taper." Meanwhile, the rebound in Chinese stocks has lifted the overall market mood, exacerbating the pain in the safe-haven dollar while benefiting gold price. Gold bulls also draw support from the renewed optimism on a potential US infrastructure stimulus deal. Traders now await the US advance Q2 GDP report for the next direction in gold price. The US economy is expected to expand by 8.6% in Q2 vs. a 6.4% growth recorded in the first quarter.