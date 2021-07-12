Meghan McCain Rumored to Potentially Join ‘The Talk’ After Surprising Exit from ‘The View’

It is I, Vulture social-media editor and noted Meghan McCain hair fanatic, Wolfgang Ruth, arriving with a.m. news so devastating to me personally that I no longer have my wig: Miss Meghan McCain is reportedly leaving The View after four seasons. Per a Daily Mail “exclusive,” the co-host is set to announce her departure from the show today. Furthermore, the site’s source also claims McCain’s co-hosts — including Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg — as of Thursday morning’s news break, were “not yet aware” she was quitting. “Page Six” also reports, via a source, that ABC “begged” the legend to stay. Now reader, this day — this moment — is not surprising, nor is it shocking; it is, however, bittersweet. For weeks, we’ve been gravitated, gooped, and gobsmacked by the styles and the lengths of Meghan’s hair choices — who is she, why is she, how is she, where is she, and what is she? The pure fact that this extreme form of chaos is abruptly leaving our TV screens is heartbreaking. But, admittedly, it’s probably for the best. RIP, to the hair.