As The Walking Dead moves into its final season, it has one last opportunity to adapt characters and storylines from Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore’s graphic novel series and have them interact with the already complicated lives of the survivors we’ve known on screen for almost 12 years. For those familiar with the source material that means arriving to The Commonwealth. And while the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con panel for The Walking Dead did not reveal too much about how or when The Commonwealth will factor into the AMC series’ final season, it did give comic readers an idea of which new characters they can look forward to seeing from the page on the screen.