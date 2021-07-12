Riley Keough Pens Heart-wrenching Tribute to Brother Ben on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

Cancel
The death anniversaries of loved ones are so difficult. Now imagine the heartbreak Riley Keough is feeling one year after her kid brother took his own life. Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, posted about her brother, Ben Keough, Monday afternoon. She found a photo of the two of them as kids. In it, they were carefree and smiling. The happy pair wore matching denim overalls and were holding hands on a flower-covered swing. Ben was looking right at his big sister. They could’ve been any other set of kids spending a delightful day on the playground.

