Montgomery, AL

New lineworker training program coming to Trenholm State

By WSFA 12 News Staff
WSFA
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at a Montgomery-area community college will literally be climbing to new heights to earn their degrees, thanks to a new program. On Monday, officials with Trenholm State Community College and representatives from Alabama Power, Alabama Rural Electric Association, Central Alabama Electric Co-Op and Dixie Electric Cooperative signed a memorandum of understanding that launches a program to train students to work as electric utility line workers.

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

