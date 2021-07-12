New lineworker training program coming to Trenholm State
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at a Montgomery-area community college will literally be climbing to new heights to earn their degrees, thanks to a new program. On Monday, officials with Trenholm State Community College and representatives from Alabama Power, Alabama Rural Electric Association, Central Alabama Electric Co-Op and Dixie Electric Cooperative signed a memorandum of understanding that launches a program to train students to work as electric utility line workers.www.wsfa.com
