Jimi Hendrix's Iconic Woodstock Performance Inspires New Bobblehead Release

For close to a half-century, anyone who trusts lyric sheets and official artist websites has been certain of one thing: In Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road,” Mary’s dress waves, and it does not sway. No matter what some people might think they hear him singing, it’s been right there in writing, from the lyrics included with the original 1975 vinyl pressing to those still posted on the artist’s website in July of 2021. “Waves” was not a perfect rhyme with “plays,” but Springsteen has never been obsessed with perfection. Would the guy leaning on Clarence Clemons’ shoulder mislead us, in writing?