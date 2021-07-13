Jimi Hendrix's Iconic Woodstock Performance Inspires New Bobblehead Release
It's been almost 53 years since Jimi Hendrix stepped onto the stage for his now-iconic performance at Woodstock, and now, merch and accessories brand Kollectico is honoring the moment with a new keepsake collectible bobblehead, inspired by the memorable appearance.
