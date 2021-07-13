Cancel
Jimi Hendrix's Iconic Woodstock Performance Inspires New Bobblehead Release

By Tim Chan
Billboard
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It’s been almost 53 years since Jimi Hendrix stepped onto the stage for his now-iconic performance at Woodstock, and now, merch and accessories brand Kollectico is honoring the moment with a new keepsake collectible bobblehead, inspired by the memorable appearance.

Jimi Hendrix
#Bobblehead#Woodstock#Grateful Dead#Experience Hendrix
