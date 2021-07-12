10K winner defends title; Lampasas girl tops female one-mile race

The Toughest 10K in Texas overall gold medal went to Jerryth Buckingham for a second straight year. The 5K route had to be diverted after a house fire occurred on South Arnold Street in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. Buckingham’s official chip time in the 10K, 36:48, was almost two minutes faster than his winning mark of 38:44 in 2020. Pierce Nowell followed Buckingham at second place…