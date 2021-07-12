Cancel
Lincoln, NE

This Viral Burger King Sign May Have Gotten An Employee Fired

By Aimee Lamoureux
Mashed
Mashed
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A local Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska has made national news after images of its restaurant sign, featuring the words "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience" went viral last week. Keeping with the trend of growing frustration among restaurant industry employees in recent months, it appears that employees of this Burger King branch were so fed up with their jobs that they all not only decided to quit, but to make a public show of it as well.

