This Viral Burger King Sign May Have Gotten An Employee Fired
A local Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska has made national news after images of its restaurant sign, featuring the words "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience" went viral last week. Keeping with the trend of growing frustration among restaurant industry employees in recent months, it appears that employees of this Burger King branch were so fed up with their jobs that they all not only decided to quit, but to make a public show of it as well.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0