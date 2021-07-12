This Viral Burger King Sign May Have Gotten An Employee Fired

Americans love their McDonald's hamburgers and french fries, but wouldn't it be nice to branch out occasionally, beyond the Quarter Pounder and Big Mac? And we're not talking about mixing in the occasional Whopper. For a completely new take on the McDonald's experience, this would be a good time to book a flight to Bali, Indonesia. (Actually, right now is not a good time. Bali is closed to tourists until August due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, per Traveling Lifestyle.) The menus at McDonald's restaurants outside the U.S. are often different because the fast food chain needs to appeal to each culture's unique palate. But McDonald's in Indonesia has something extra special going on through August 12: a Taste of Japan menu to honor the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (via the McDonald's Indonesia website).