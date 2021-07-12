Cancel
Texas State

Texas Dems Plan To Flee Texas For D.C. Monday To Block GOP Election Bills A Second Time [UPDATED]

By Schaefer Edwards
Houston Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner spoke alongside fellow Dems in May after their previous walkout effort. Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives are planning to fly to Washington, D.C. Monday in an attempt to halt the state Legislature from advancing controversial Republican-backed election bills during the ongoing special legislative session, sources close to state Democrats told to NBC News and The New York Times Monday afternoon.

