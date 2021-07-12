Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

All Elite Wrestling Stars Celebrate Zelda’s 35th Anniversary in New Podcast

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 16 days ago

While Nintendo’s approach to The Legend of Zelda‘s 35th anniversary has, to many, seemed rather lackluster, fans far and wide have taken it upon themselves to go above and beyond in celebrating such a significant milestone for such an important video game series. All the Zelda love has even extended to big names in the entertainment business, such as those who recently appeared on the Everything But Wrestling podcast to discuss the series and its legacy.

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hikaru Shida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Professional Wrestling#New Podcast#Tnt#Aew Women#The Hylian Crest#Oracle Of Seasons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
AEW
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

Pro Wrestling Legend Appears Before AEW Dynamite

AEW is all about honoring the past and Charlotte, North Carolina is full of pro wrestling history. The company rolled into Charlotte tonight for Fight For The Fallen, and they had a very special guest appear before the show who also sat in on commentary for AEW Dark. Prior to...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting Major AEW Medical News Leaks

Sting might be in his sixties but has had a career renaissance in All Elite Wrestling since joining the promotion last year. During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, AEW Executive Vice President and former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes discussed the events that lead the wrestling icon to join the promotion and how that came down to AEW’s medical team which he stated Sting joined the ‘healthiest’ wrestling promotion that he could possibly join. Credit to RingsideNews for the following. Are AEW’s future shows in jeopardy?
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photo: Chris Jericho Shares Post-Match Photo After AEW Dynamite

The “Five Labours of Jericho” continued on this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen as Chris Jericho defeated Nick Gage in a No Rules Match. Jericho took to Instagram following the brutal fight to share a post-match photo. He also gave props to Gage and called out legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera, his old WCW rival.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Multiple CM Punk References On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen featured a couple CM Punk references throughout the show. As noted, earlier this week it was reported Punk was in talks with coming to the promotion. AEW is headed to the United Center in Chicago on August 20 for AEW Rampage: First Dance....
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Women’s Star Wrestles At Impact Slammiversary

Matt Cardona teamed up with former WWE star (and Cardona’s fiance) Chelsea Green at tonight’s Impact Slammiversary. Impact had advertised his partner as a mystery up until the match against Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood. Green has a cast on her arm, but commentary noted that Impact Wrestling had cleared...
Combat SportsComicBook

Major New Japan Star Arrives in Impact Wrestling

A major New Japan Pro Wrestling star has arrived in Impact Wrestling as part of the Slammiversary 2021 pay-per-view! One of the major draws of Slammiversary every year is seeing performers from other promotions make their way to Impact Wrestling, and this year was no different as it saw former performers from the WWE, NWA, and even New Japan Pro Wrestling throughout the evening. With Kenny Omega continuing his streak across multiple promotions and defending the Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan in a No Disqualifications match, there was a big surprise at the end.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW: Christian Cage’s veteran value to All Elite Wrestling

AEW is chock full of new and brash talent, but it also has its fair share of veterans that elevate the new generation every day. Christian Cage brings that level of veteran value to the game and younger talents like Jungle Boy have benefited from it immensely. Other veterans at...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Thunder Rosa signs with All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling made it official when they announced that Thunder Rosa has joined the roster. Rosa, who is recognized as one of the top women in the industry today, was revealed via social media to be an official member of the AEW team, an announcement that came on her birthday.
WWEf4wonline.com

Speak Now: A very newsworthy AEW Dynamite

AEW Fight For The Fallen was a very newsworthy edition of Dynamite-- that featured an exciting and bloody bout between Nick Gage and Chris Jericho, a major announcement and lots more. Join host Denise Salcedo on her weekly Speak Now Pro Wrestling show for all of the latest. Topics Rundown:
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Major Rumor – Daniel Bryan Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE) has reportedly signed with All Elite Wrestling, this according to a report from Bodyslam.net. “In an update as to the future of Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan), a source I have spoken to has told me that he is “locked in” and has 100% already signed a contract with AEW.”
WWEstillrealtous.com

AEW Star Adamant About Getting A Match With Sting

Back in December Sting shocked the world when he made his AEW debut during the special Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite, and since then the WWE Hall of Famer has aligned himself with Darby Allin and returned to the ring. It’s safe to say that there are probably a...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Says Nick Gage’s Style Of Wrestling Is “Bad For The Industry”

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his criticism of GCW wrestler Nick Gage on the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, saying the “Death Match” style is bad for the business. The former WCW President mentioned how he has zero interest in Gage’s wrestling style and doesn’t believe there’s anything that it provides.
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Chris Jericho's Best Matches in the Last Decade

Few professional wrestlers have had the second half of a career that Chris Jericho has enjoyed since 2011. A master of recognizing where the industry is going, which style best suits him at any given time and who the hottest potential opponents are, the 50-year-old has enhanced his own legacy by way of extraordinary matches against world-renowned competitors across multiple promotions.
Video Gamesewrestlingnews.com

Kenny Omega Provides Some New Details On AEW’s Upcoming Video Game

During a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW EVP Kenny Omega commented on his love for gaming, AEW’s upcoming AEW console game, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his love for gaming: “If, for whatever reason, I retired from wrestling tomorrow or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy