All Elite Wrestling Stars Celebrate Zelda’s 35th Anniversary in New Podcast
While Nintendo’s approach to The Legend of Zelda‘s 35th anniversary has, to many, seemed rather lackluster, fans far and wide have taken it upon themselves to go above and beyond in celebrating such a significant milestone for such an important video game series. All the Zelda love has even extended to big names in the entertainment business, such as those who recently appeared on the Everything But Wrestling podcast to discuss the series and its legacy.www.zeldadungeon.net
