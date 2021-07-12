Cancel
Embraer, IBD Stock Of The Day, Flashes Buy Signal As Aerospace Industry Heats Up

By APARNA NARAYANAN
Investor's Business Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbraer is buyable after rebounding off the 50-day line from a pullback. Shares have also retook their 21-day moving average. If it tops a recent high of 16.97, that would be an opportunity to add shares. Composite Rating. 80/99. Industry Group Ranking. 54/197. Emerging Pattern. Pullback. * Not real-time data....

www.investors.com

