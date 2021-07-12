Spring Ho festivities give Lampasas natives, visitors plenty to do
One-year-old pup Callie smiles with pride as owner Tuesday Dulkoski pushes her float in the Spring Ho Pet Parade on Friday. The parade entry honored 2015 Lampasas High School graduate Steffin McCarter, who recently qualified for the Olympics in the long jump. MONIQUE BRAND | DISPATCH RECORD Winners among the various categories at Thursday’s Dance Contest are, from left to right, PR and Lara…www.lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Comments / 0