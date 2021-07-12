Black Bourbon Society partners with Jim Beam® for the Open-Door Tour to support Black-owned restaurants and bars.
Black Bourbon Society partnered with Jim Beam to create The Open-Door Tour. This tour seeks to spotlight black-owned bars and restaurants that serve as cultural pillars in their communities. Black Bourbon Society is an organization open to everyone who enjoys premium spirits and is interested in gaining a deeper appreciation for America’s Native Spirit. The Black Bourbon Society seeks to bridge the gap between the spirits industry and African-American bourbon enthusiasts through brand-partnered events, social media platforms, and exclusive distillery excursions.newpittsburghcourier.com
