Black Bourbon Society partners with Jim Beam® for the Open-Door Tour to support Black-owned restaurants and bars.

It’s always fun to talk bourbon. I met up with Black Bourbon Society founder Samara Davis and her partner (and husband) Armond Davis in early June at a Brooklyn hotel rooftop bar to discuss their second partnership with Maker’s Mark. That joint release, Black Bourbon Society’s Maker’s Mark Private Selection: Recipe 2, is currently my favorite bourbon of 2021 (it was also named Best Bourbon and Best American Whiskey overall at the 12th annual International Whisky Competition earlier this summer). I knew little of the BBS, so I was hoping to get an introduction to the group’s origins and goals, as well as some intel on the unique collaboration with Maker’s.