Black Bourbon Society partners with Jim Beam® for the Open-Door Tour to support Black-owned restaurants and bars.

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Bourbon Society partnered with Jim Beam to create The Open-Door Tour. This tour seeks to spotlight black-owned bars and restaurants that serve as cultural pillars in their communities. Black Bourbon Society is an organization open to everyone who enjoys premium spirits and is interested in gaining a deeper appreciation for America’s Native Spirit. The Black Bourbon Society seeks to bridge the gap between the spirits industry and African-American bourbon enthusiasts through brand-partnered events, social media platforms, and exclusive distillery excursions.

#Distillery#New York City#Food Drink#The Open Door Tour#The Black Bourbon Society#African American#National Bourbon Day#Frontier#Jim Beam Highball#Jim Beam Black#Jim Beam Bottled#Beam Brunch#Beam Suntory#Jim Beam And#Founder And#Bbsopendoor Com#Daniesandersofficial
