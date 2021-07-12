One Arrested After Stabbing in Downtown Twin Falls, Victim Flown to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old man had to flown to a hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls Police, Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery; he could be facing even more charges. Police say they responded to 402 Main Avenue North on a report of a person that was stabbed. When officers arrived they found the victim on the ground with a large stab wound to the chest and one of his arm. Officers placed a tourniquet on his arm and a patch on his chest wound before he was flown to a hospital. Officers were able to find the suspect a short time later not far from the alleged stabbing.