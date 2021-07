When it comes to the fine thread of life that is sewn into everyone's lives, the strongest bind is often one that is woven by the men and women who serve in the military. I experienced that bond the other day while I was helping listeners collect some of the prizes they had won in contests on our station. I had just finished talking with one of those listeners when a gentleman came through the door. As he stood in line quietly waiting to be helped, another listener struck up a conversation with him about the hot weather we were having.