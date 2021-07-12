Cancel
Mason County, WV

Rotary’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Rotary Club recently announced it would be holding its 9th annual Mason County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet this fall, when the Officer of the Year will also be recognized.

Last year’s dinner was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, though 2020 Officer of the Year Sgt. Jeffery Sweeney, West Virginia Dept. of Natural Resources, was celebrated for his accomplishments and presented the award.

This year’s event begins at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 “to honor all Mason County Law Enforcement Officers for their dedication, hard work and sacrifices made to protect and serve the communities of Mason County,” according to a news release sent on behalf of Rotary. The event takes places at The First Church of God, 2401 Jefferson Ave., Point Pleasant.

The news release further stated:

“Each officer and his family are cordially invited to attend this event to be honored for your service and to help celebrate the announcement of the 2021 Officer of the Year Award, which will be presented at the banquet. All law enforcement departments will have the opportunity to nominate one of more law enforcement officers from either their own department or another department within Mason County. Your Chief or Department Head will coordinate the nomination process for the ‘Officer of the Year’ and will provide you the necessary forms to make your recommendations.

“Qualifications for nomination include, recognition of an exceptional act, achievements and/or meritorious service that exceed the normal expectations of job performance including, but not limited to, acts of personal heroism, crime prevention, detective work, community relations, juvenile programs, traffic safety, and/or innovative approaches to public service.”

Also, according to the news release: “West Virginia has lost several law enforcement officers in the recent past that remind everyone of the dangers and risk that law enforcement officers face each day. Mason County and the Point Pleasant Rotary Club wants to better educate the general public and our citizens of the risk and the dedication that you put forth each day in performing your job. We thank you for a job well done, and we are lucky to have such dedicated and professional law enforcement officers to protect and to serve our communities.”

Those interested in attending are asked to please coordinate with their department head and/or chief the number which plan to attend as soon as possible.

Information submitted on behalf of Point Pleasant Rotary Club by Tim A. Martin, Law Enforcement Banquet chairman.

