Soccer

'All I can say is sorry': Marcus Rashford posts long, heartfelt response to England's agonising penalty shootout loss against Italy in the Euro 2020 final... with Man United star apologising for missing spot-kick and responding to racist abuse

By George Bond
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Marcus Rashford has revealed his penalty agony after missing during England's shootout defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The Manchester United striker was brought on in the last minute of extra time to take a spot-kick, but his effort clipped the outside of a post.

Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka then saw their efforts saved as Italy won the shootout 3-2, after which all three players suffered vile racist taunts on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBSV9_0aujxl6W00
Marcus Rashford (left) has posted a heartfelt response to England's Euro 2020 final defeat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYsIw_0aujxl6W00
The Manchester United star came on alongside soon-to-be team-mate Jadon Sancho (middle)

The players and head coach Gareth Southgate rallied around the trio on Monday, with Southgate labelling the abuse 'unforgivable' and captain Harry Kane telling the bigots: 'We don't want you.'

A mural of Rashford in Greater Manchester was defaced in the hours following the final, but locals responded by covering the graffiti with messages of support for the striker.

In a statement on Twitter on Monday night, Rashford, 23, said: 'I don't even know how to put into words how I'm feeling at this exact time. I've had a difficult season and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence.

'I've always backed myself for a penalty but something didn't feel quite right.

'During the long run-up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately the result was not what I wanted. I felt as though I had let my team-mates down. A penalty was all I'd been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep so why not that one?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSVev_0aujxl6W00
But the pair unfortunately both failed to score from the spot as Italy triumphed 3-2 on penalties

'It's been playing over in my head — there's probably not a word to describe how it feels. Final. Fifty-five years. One penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had gone differently.

'Whilst I continue to say sorry, I want to shout out my team-mates. A brotherhood has been built and that is unbreakable.

'Your success is my success. Your failures are mine.'

Rashford also took on the abuse he received online and at the mural, saying: 'I've grown into a sport where I expect to read things written about myself. Whether it be the colour of my skin, where I grew up or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch.

Marcus Rashford's tweet in full

I don't even know where to start and I don't even know how to put into words how I'm feeling at this exact time.

I've had a difficult season, I think that's been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence.

I've always backed myself for a penalty but something didn't feel quite right. During the long run-up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately the result was not what I wanted.

I felt as though I had let my team-mates down.

A penalty was all I'd been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep so why not that one? It's been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there's probably not a word to describe how it feels.

Final. Fifty-five years. One penalty. History. All I can say is sorry.

I wish it had gone differently. Whilst I continue to say sorry I want to shout out my team-mates. This summer has been one of the best camps I've experienced and you've all played a role in that. A brotherhood has been built and that is unbreakable.

Your success is my success. Your failures are mine.

I've grown into a sport where I expect to read things written about myself. Whether it be the colour of my skin, where I grew up, or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch.

I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.

I've felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands.

The messages I've received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears.

The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up.

I'm Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, south Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.

For all the kind messages, thank you. I'll be back stronger. We'll be back stronger.

MR10

'I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough. But I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from. I've felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands.

'The messages I've received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears. The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up.

'I'm Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, south Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.

'For all the kind messages, thank you. I'll be back stronger. We'll be back stronger.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwlSw_0aujxl6W00
People place messages of support to cover up abuse that was left on a mural of Rashford

Southgate said: 'For them to be abused is unforgivable really. I know a lot of it's come from abroad, but not all of it.

'It's just not what we stand for,' the manager added. 'We've been a beacon of light in bringing people together and people being able to relate to the national team.

'We've shown the power our country has when it does come together.'

Kane joined the condemnation on Monday night, tweeting: 'Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up and take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support and backing, not the vile racist abuse they've had since last night.

'If you abuse anyone on social media you're not an England fan and we don't want you.'

