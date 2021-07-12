Pfizer To Meet With US Health Officials Over Vaccine Booster
Pfizer said it would meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the need for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. This meeting comes at a time of heightened debate over a potential vaccine booster shot as many states start seeing increased cases of the Delta variant. The drugmaker announced Thursday that it would seek regulatory authorization for a third dose of their vaccine since initial data from an ongoing trial showed a third shot pushed antibody levels five to 10 times higher against the original coronavirus strain and its variants.www.ibtimes.com
