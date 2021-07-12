Cancel
Pfizer To Meet With US Health Officials Over Vaccine Booster

By Giulia Campos
International Business Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer said it would meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the need for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. This meeting comes at a time of heightened debate over a potential vaccine booster shot as many states start seeing increased cases of the Delta variant. The drugmaker announced Thursday that it would seek regulatory authorization for a third dose of their vaccine since initial data from an ongoing trial showed a third shot pushed antibody levels five to 10 times higher against the original coronavirus strain and its variants.

