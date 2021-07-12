Cancel
WWE's Titus O'Neil on Being Nominated for Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for Second Time

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second year in a row, WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil was nominated for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for his numerous humanitarian efforts in and around his home city of Tampa over the past year. And while the winner of the award was confirmed during Saturday night's ESPY Awards, O'Neil will still be recognized at the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards Ceremony on July 12 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York on Monday. The WWE Warrior Award winner recently spoke with ComicBook about his nomination as well as what drives him to help so many in his community.

