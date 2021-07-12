Flash Flood Warning issued for Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tom Green FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL TOM GREEN COUNTY At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that earlier thunderstorms that produced heavy rain across the warned area have moved out of the area. Rain gauges report that some locations received greater than 1 and a half inches of rain. Radar estimates that some locations may have received near 2 and a half inches of rain in an hour. Although heavy rains have ended, runoff from earlier heavy rain is likely ongoing, and some roads and low water crossings may remain flooded, so the flash flood warning remains in effect. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Angelo, Christoval, Lake Nasworthy, Twin Buttes Reservoir, O.c. Fisher Reservoir, San Angelo State Park and Grape Creek. This includes the following Low Water Crossings Jackson From Knickerbocker to South Bryant, Southwest Blvd and Loop 306, Howard and Webster, College Hills and Millbrook, Parkwood and Lindenwood, Sul Ross At Red Arroyo Crossing, Huntington and Sunset, Huntington and Sunset, South Irving and Avenue P and South Irving and Avenue R. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED