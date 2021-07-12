Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN TAOS AND NORTHWESTERN COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 222 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Red River, or 25 miles east of Questa, moving south at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elizabethtown.